Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

AYLA has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $117.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

