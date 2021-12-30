Balancer (BAL) Market Capitalization Hits $116.67 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Balancer coin can now be bought for about $16.80 or 0.00035730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Balancer has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $116.67 million and $25.27 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BAL is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

