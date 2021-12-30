BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $70.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.34. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. Analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

