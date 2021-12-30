Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Novartis were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in Novartis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Novartis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis stock opened at $88.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.11. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $197.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

