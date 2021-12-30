Banco de Sabadell S.A Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. Booking accounts for approximately 1.5% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 92.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,745.50.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,403.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 260.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,342.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,300.75.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

