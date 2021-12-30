Banco de Sabadell S.A Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock opened at $84.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.36. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $87.51.

