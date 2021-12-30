Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 3,767 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $324.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

