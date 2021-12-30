Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

