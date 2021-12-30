Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank.

BMRC opened at $37.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $600.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 207,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 34.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after buying an additional 182,149 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,295,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after buying an additional 160,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

