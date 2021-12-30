Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Shares Down 0%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)’s stock price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2,324.98 and last traded at $2,324.98. Approximately 19 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,325.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BYCBF shares. Barclays raised Barry Callebaut from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,366.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,408.64.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.