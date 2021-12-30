Bbva USA Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bbva USA lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL opened at $53.62 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.