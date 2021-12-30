Bbva USA Has $1.38 Million Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Bbva USA reduced its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in RLI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,775,000 after buying an additional 29,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,507,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,981,000 after buying an additional 170,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,712,000 after buying an additional 75,556 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in RLI by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 348,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,428,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RLI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

RLI stock opened at $112.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $117.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.21. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.