Bbva USA Increases Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Bbva USA raised its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,525 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,398,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 422,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAN. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.51.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

