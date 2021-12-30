Bbva USA Lowers Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Bbva USA decreased its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Continental Resources by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,667,000 after acquiring an additional 244,081 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 280,987 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 325,063 shares during the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.12. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

