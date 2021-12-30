Bbva USA Sells 1,727 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bbva USA cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 20.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Masco by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Masco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 31.7% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $70.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $70.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

