Bbva USA Sells 2,107 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Bbva USA trimmed its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 472,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 86,729 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of MMSI opened at $64.08 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average is $67.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.