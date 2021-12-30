BCGM Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

