Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Trading 5% Higher

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 2.34 and last traded at 2.33. 10,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,116,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 7.80.

Get Beachbody alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of 3.45.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 208.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Beachbody Company Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.