Beer Money (BEER) Market Capitalization Achieves $314,308.80

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $314,308.80 and approximately $15,921.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00041872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006960 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 356,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.