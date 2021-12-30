Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,236,000 after purchasing an additional 139,502 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $203.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.42. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.51 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.29.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

