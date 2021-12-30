Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $52,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,786,000 after purchasing an additional 103,253 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,889,000 after purchasing an additional 500,951 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,373,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,112,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average is $103.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

