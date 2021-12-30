Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $47,000 in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 718 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in AAON by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in AAON by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $1,586,302.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $287,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $79.71 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 0.56.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.79%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

