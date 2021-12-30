Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,572 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 695,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 218,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 200,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 34,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.