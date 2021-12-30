Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes $62,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 23.6% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 115.5% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $30.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.