BENQI (QI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23.64 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. BENQI has a market cap of $48.46 million and $23.64 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BENQI has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00058283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,692.88 or 0.07783897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,483.53 or 1.00086376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00052197 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007920 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

