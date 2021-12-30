Berry Data Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $94,976.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001453 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00058833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.32 or 0.07789086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00074006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,426.83 or 0.99913224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00053348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

