Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to announce $16.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.48 billion and the lowest is $16.52 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $16.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $52.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.91 billion to $52.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $51.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.33 billion to $52.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 24,360 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $674,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,926,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $101.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,943. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $94.54 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

