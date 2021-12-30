Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.00

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 113.25 ($1.52), with a volume of 51047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.46).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

