Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up to $58.68

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.68, but opened at $60.26. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $59.97, with a volume of 1,066 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. Analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $277,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,217 shares of company stock worth $3,093,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after buying an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

