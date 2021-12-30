Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 317 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 121,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

EAGG stock opened at $54.82 on Thursday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $56.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31.

