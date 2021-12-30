Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after purchasing an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

