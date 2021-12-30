BinaryX (BNX) Price Hits $69.28 on Top Exchanges

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $140.16 million and $41.16 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BinaryX has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $69.28 or 0.00145468 BTC on major exchanges.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

