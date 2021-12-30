Bintex Futures Trading Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001303 BTC on popular exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $62,486.13 and approximately $53,641.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00058897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.87 or 0.07797235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00074221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,592.30 or 1.00027287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00053580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.