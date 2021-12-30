Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Decreased by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up approximately 3.1% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned about 0.16% of Biogen worth $68,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $16.32 on Thursday, reaching $241.99. 55,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,667. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.72 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.74 and a 200-day moving average of $300.29.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.65.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.