BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Sells $27,755.85 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Greef Roderick De sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $27,755.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Greef Roderick De sold 7,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $355,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Greef Roderick De sold 7,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $359,730.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Greef Roderick De sold 2,371 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $105,794.02.

On Thursday, October 14th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,221 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $48,803.37.

BLFS traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.44. 458,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

