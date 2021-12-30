bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BMXMF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded bioMérieux from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. AlphaValue upgraded bioMérieux to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, bioMérieux has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of BMXMF stock opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. bioMérieux has a 12 month low of $105.65 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.84 and a 200-day moving average of $122.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

