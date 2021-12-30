BioPassport Token (BIOT) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $193.64 million and approximately $41.19 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00042409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006970 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.