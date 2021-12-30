Birdchain (BIRD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $334,176.35

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Birdchain has a market cap of $334,176.35 and approximately $142,741.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Birdchain has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00042405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006969 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,779,494 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

