Bitcoin Gold Reaches One Day Volume of $10.30 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $718.11 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $41.00 or 0.00086880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.00323160 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00130979 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003237 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.