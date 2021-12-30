BitDAO Price Tops $1.89 (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $115.38 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00004036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,694.40 or 0.07872178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00075022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,948.53 or 1.00039813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008133 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

