Blocknet Price Reaches $0.81 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and $63,443.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001704 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00030744 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018848 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005312 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,329,138 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

