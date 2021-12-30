Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 878.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 199,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after purchasing an additional 178,767 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,326 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 919.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,800,000 after purchasing an additional 373,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

Shares of SPG opened at $158.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

