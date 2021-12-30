Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWX. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 150,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $413,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA BWX opened at $28.16 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

