Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 7.0% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $14,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USRT. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of USRT opened at $67.24 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $67.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.