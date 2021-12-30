Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 610.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,002 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $41.76 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.20.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

