Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after acquiring an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,739,000 after acquiring an additional 320,233 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after acquiring an additional 100,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE AMT opened at $288.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.04. The company has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.