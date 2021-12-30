Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 47,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 188,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 1,680.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 49,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 140,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 41,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

