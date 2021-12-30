Bonfida (FIDA) Trading 22.9% Lower Over Last Week

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. Bonfida has a total market cap of $162.96 million and $2.94 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bonfida has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.64 or 0.00007710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.08 or 0.07853894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00074175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,276.25 or 1.00052380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00053255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008067 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com

Bonfida Coin Trading

