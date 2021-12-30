BOOM Price Hits $0.0036 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. BOOM has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $36,061.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00042752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007051 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,129,651 coins and its circulating supply is 778,098,919 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

