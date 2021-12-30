BOSAGORA (BOA) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. BOSAGORA has a total market cap of $56.97 million and $1.91 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOSAGORA coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00042385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007055 BTC.

BOSAGORA Coin Profile

BOSAGORA (CRYPTO:BOA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

BOSAGORA Coin Trading

